Advertising Available for Speed51’s Short Track Nationals Coverage

One of 2017’s most anticipated short track racing events, the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway, is one week away. Leading up to the historic event and during the event May 19-21, Speed51.com powered by JEGS will be the online home for all things #ShortTrackNationals. And now, advertising opportunities are available for those interested in having their brand seen by the thousands of short track racing fans who will be visiting the popular website throughout the week.

“Like many short track racing enthusiasts throughout the country, the entire staff at Speed51.com is pumped up for this event,” said Speed51.com Editor Brandon Paul. “We plan on treating Bristol similar to the way we would the Snowball Derby and other marquee events that we cover. With that being said, we are anticipating a large audience of fans, who are unable to make it to Tennessee, to tune into both our pay-per-view and Trackside Now coverage. That provides great opportunities for our advertising partners to increase the reach of their brands.”

A variety of opportunities are available for businesses interested in advertising their product and/or service during this highly-anticipated event.

Speed51.com has teamed up with Bristol Motor Speedway to provide a live pay-per-view broadcast of the inaugural event and advertising opportunities are available through that format.

Those purchasing advertisements on the live broadcast will see their brand not only on the broadcast, but also on Colossus, the world’s largest outdoor center-hung video screen located in the infield of the Last Great Colosseum. Marketing programs include TV-style commercials, P.A. billboard reads and graphical representation.

Speed51.com will also be providing live Trackside Now coverage of all three days at Bristol, including practice, qualifying and all feature races. Our staff of more than 20 short track enthusiasts will be providing behind-the-scenes info, unique photography and more through our most popular brand of coverage.

Within the Trackside Now coverage, a number of opportunities exist for potential marketing partners including presenting sponsorship, banner ads and sponsorship of different features within our blog-style coverage.

Advertising rates are affordable and offer businesses the opportunity to have their brand seen by thousands of potential customers both at and away from the track during this historic short track racing event.

For more information including advertising rates, please email [email protected].

Related Posts

« Knight Wins Second Straight Evergreen SLM Feature VIDEO: Pro Stock Drivers Discuss Test at New Hampshire »