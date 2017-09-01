LOG IN
LM - Thunder Road - Governor Cup - Kyle Busch - Bobby Therrien - Practice - 7-13-17

ACT Labor Day Classic at Thunder Road Postponed to Monday

September 1, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Northeast, Ticker

Barre, Vt. — Thunder Road and American-Canadian Tour (ACT) officials have postponed the Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic 200 originally scheduled for Sunday, September 3 due to a rainy forecast. The event has been rescheduled for Monday, September 4 at 1:00pm.

 

The 39th Labor Day Classic will feature the ACT Late Model Tour with Scott Payea, Dillon Moltz, Nick Sweet, Bobby Therrien and other top drivers of the Northeast set to go at it for 200 laps of green-flag action. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors are also on the card as the Thunder Road championship chases near their exciting conclusion.

 

Admission for the special holiday Monday of racing is $25 for adults and free for kids ages 12 and under. The pits will open at 8:00am and the front gates will open at 10:00am.

 

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, [email protected], or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

 

-Thunder Road Press Release

-Photo Credit: Alan Ward

