LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
accord

Accord Speedway Set to Host Fifth ‘Gobbler’ Event for Dirt Mods

November 2, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Ticker

ACCORD, NY — The “regular season” has been completed, Short Track Super Series champions decided, now it’s time for the dessert.

 

On Saturday, November 25 – for the fifth year – Accord Speedway will host the post-season ‘Gobbler’ special. This event will again be headlined by a 50-lap Big-Block/Small-Block Modified event paying $5,000 to the winner under Short Track Super Series rules.

 

Joining the Modifieds will be the Sportsman (Open vs. Crate) offering a minimum of $1,000 to win, the Ron Wright Memorial Street Stock event, for the first time Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars ($1,000 to win), and a nightcap Four Cylinder Enduro.

 

Complete race rules, times and information have been posted: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/gobbler-rules-prices-general-information/

 

A rain date of Saturday, December 2 will be in place.

 

For the 2017 ‘Gobbler’ event, Adult admission is $24. Seniors (ages 65 and over) pay $22. Kids 11 and under are $5.

 

There is indoor seating available for $35 per ticket. To reserve an indoor seat, contact the speedway at 845.626.1142.

 

Pit admission is $40, with no license required.

 

Pit gates will open at 9 a.m. Grandstand gates will be unlocked at 10 a.m. Hot laps will begin at noon, with racing at 1 p.m.

 

Accord Speedway, a neat-and-tidy quarter-mile clay oval nestled in the hills of Ulster County, is located at 299 Whitfield Road Accord, NY 12404. The speedway is on the web at www.accordspeedway.com.

 

To learn more about the Short Track Super Series Fueled or BD Motorsports Media LLC, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com or www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com, call 845.728.2781 during business hours, e-mail [email protected], “like” Short Track Super Series on Facebook or follow @ShortTrackSS on Twitter.

 

-BD Motorsports Media Press Release

-Photo Credit: Accord Speedway

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • November 1: Millbridge Speedway (NC) - Speed51 Battle at the Bridge - Outlaw Karts

  • November 2-4: The Dirt Track at Charlotte (NC) - World Finals

  • November 3-4: Concord Speedway (NC) - North South Shootout - Tour-type Mods & PASS South

  • November 11-12: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Florida Governor's Cup - Super Late Models

  • November 18: Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) - Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown - PASS Super Late Models

Presenting Partner