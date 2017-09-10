Stewart Puts in a Golden Performance at Silver Dollar

CHICO, CA — Shane Stewart passed local driver Justin Sanders to win his eighth World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Feature of the season, but his first Gold Cup Race of Champions. Sanders finished a career-best second with Friday’s winner Kyle Hirst completing the podium.

Before the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Feature pushed off, Stewart already knew that team owner Kyle Larson picked up the NASCAR victory. Stewart, who is no stranger to Victory Lane at Silver Dollar Speedway, can finally cross off the Gold Cup Race of Champions off of his bucket list.

“When you retire, you are only remembered for the big races you win and this was one that I’ve always wanted to win. We’ve been close the last few years and to finally get it means so much to me,” Stewart said.

Sanders, in search of his first career World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series victory, was strong all weekend. Sanders led the first 11 laps before Stewart got grip on the bottom of turn four to take the lead. Stewart never looked back.

As lapped traffic became heavier Sanders closed back in on Stewart looking to make a move but a caution on lap 28 gave Stewart a clear track sealing the victory for the Larson/Marks Racing No.2

“Before this weekend, if you would have told me that I was going to run second and fifth with the Outlaws, I would have been ecstatic,” Sanders said. “I made one mistake in traffic, it’s heartbreaking. We are happy no doubt, but we’re bummed at the same time.

Kyle Hirst was all smiles after finishing on the podium and thanked the California faithful multiple times for packing the stands all weekend at the Gold Cup Race of Champions.

Australian Jamie Veal finished fourth with 11th starting Willie Croft completing the top five. Brad Sweet was strong coming from 13th to sixth with Carson Macedo coming home seventh. 14th starting Mitchell Faccinto, Jac Haudenschild and 18th starting Logan Schuchart completed the top ten. Donny Schatz, who was forced to use a provisional for the second consecutive night, scored KSE Hard Charger honors coming from 25th to 11th.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series returns to the Calistoga Speedway for the running of the Wine Country Outlaw Showdown Friday and Saturday September 15 and 16.

-World of Outlaws Press Release

-Photo Credit: Paul Arch

