Smith Joins MDM for Three Race ARCA Racing Series Stint

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Zane Smith, the 18-year-old ARCA Racing Series presented byMenards rookie-of-the-year candidate, will make his debut with MDM Motorsports at Salem Speedway on September 9 as part of a three-race program. Smith, a current member of the prestigious NASCAR Next class, joins the MDM stable of drivers that have tallied four wins with four different drivers in ARCA Racing Series competition this season. Smith, who has competed in 11 ARCA events so far in 2017 along with starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro East and West Series, will also compete for MDM Motorsports at Kentucky Speedway (September 22) and Kansas Speedway (October 20).

“Adding a driver of Zane’s caliber strengthens our already strong driver lineup,” said Mark McFarland, MDM Motorsports’ managing partner. “We’re looking forward to the race at Salem and helping Zane continue his development as a race car driver and adding his name to our list of drivers that have gone to Victory Lane. It’s a point of pride to have six drivers win across the three series in which we compete – NASCAR K&N, ARCA and NASCAR Truck – and it’s rewarding to know that each team under our roof has gone to victory lane illustrating our strength across the entire organization.”

Smith, a native of Huntington Beach, Calif., has been racing since the age of three and has recorded more than 100 wins from Karts to Legends to Super Late Models. Smith cemented himself as a top young driver by winning the overall Super Late Model championship at the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway and then finishing runner-up to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series star Chase Elliott in the 2015 Snowball Derby.

“I’m really excited about working with the guys at MDM Motorsports and driving MDM-prepared Toyota Camrys in three races starting with Salem, but, more importantly, I’m just ready to get back behind the wheel of a race car to showcase my abilities,” Smith stated. “I feel like I have some unfinished business this season, and I’m looking forward to making the most of this opportunity as I take the next big step in my racing career. I’m grateful to have partners that have stuck behind me like Icon Vehicle Dynamics, KMC Wheels, SPEEDVEGAS and La Paz, and we’re looking to reward them for their loyalty.”

MDM Motorsports Press Release

Photo Credit: Speed51.com

