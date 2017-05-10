Riverhead Releases Race Procedures for Islip 300

Riverhead Raceway officials announced both the race procedure and tire regulations for the much anticipated Islip 300 Modified extravaganza set for Saturday May 27th at Riverhead Raceway. A posted purse of $32.650 has been posted by Riverhead owners Eddie & Connie Partridge & Tom Gatz with the winner of the prestigious event netting a $7,000 payday.

Noted Riverhead race director Scott Tapley outlined the finer points of the race procedure that will be in place for the 300. The field will consist of 25 starters with the top 18 from time trials locking into the field. A consolation race or races depending on the amount of entrants will then transfer six drivers to the 300. A provisional starting spot (25th) will be available to the highest Riverhead Raceway driver that attempted to qualify via the time trials or last chance race.

In the main event caution flag laps will count over the first 290 laps of the 300 with the final 10 laps to run under green flag conditions.

Cars that pit under yellow WILL NOT lose a lap in the pits, there will be 5 courtesy pit laps when the pits are opened under yellow.

Pit gates will open at 12 noon on Saturday May 27th. Tour Type Mods will have one full hour of practice with a time to be announced. A Sunday May 28th rain date is in place.

Riverhead Raceway GM John Ellwood addressed the tire rule that will be in place for the 300. Each team will be allotted six tires for the event. The tires on the car for qualifying will be the tires on the car for the start of the 300 with each team having two spares at their disposal for the 300.

Rules will follow the various touring series of the Northeast. Teams from the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Race of Champion Tour, Valenti Modified Series and Exit Realty Modified Touring Series are welcome to compete in the Islip 300 but must adhere to their series rules that will be strictly enforced.

Riverhead Raceway NASCAR Whelen All American Series track points will not be paid out for the Islip 300.

The Islip 300 is shaping up to be a can’t miss race Saturday May 27th at Riverhead Raceway, make your plans now to come witness an all star caliber Tour Type Modified race on the demanding confines of the historic quarter mile oval.

Ample lodging for out of town teams and fans is available within a mile or so of the track on Route 58 and camping is permitted at the track for self contained campers. No hook-ups are available.

Additional information can be obtained by visiting www.riverheadraceway.com or calling 631-842-RACE.

-Riverhead Raceway Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

