The 2016 Champion Barry Gray of Belchertown, MA, returned to Lee as did Rookie of the Year, Mike Mitchell of Cumberland, RI. The GSPSS Opener also saw rookies Luke Hinkley of Claremont, NH and Kyle Casagrande of Stafford Springs, CT throw their hats into the ring. Practice sessions on Saturday and Sunday saw Joe Squeglia of Derry, NH, David Darling of Seekonk, MA, and Luke Hinkley post the fast times.

Sunday’s race started with a shower making the surface slick and causing two cautions at the start of the race, and collecting a few cars in the process. However, when the green flew again, it was all Davis as he quickly took the lead from Devin O’Connell of Madison, CT.

Bryan Kruczek of Newmarket, NH started fifth on the grid and worked his way up to a second place finish. Joe Squeglia made the most of his speed in his practice sessions, and managed to stay out of trouble during the race. He started in the thirteenth position and worked his way up to a very respectable third place finish.

On lap 84 the caution flag few for Kruczek as he ended up in the turn two wall, leading to the end of the race due to rain again. GSPSS officials determined that the track conditions played a role in Kruczek’s accident and awarded him the second position at the finish.

Luke Hinkley used his knowledge of the track from his ACT Tour experience to stay among the leaders for much of the race. Hinkley also posted the fastest lap of the race, which helped him to secure a fifth place finish his first time out with the series. For all this effort, Davis dominated the race lapping much of the field.

-Granite State Pro Stock Series Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Unofficial Finish

1 09 Jeremy Davis

2 00 Bryan Kruczek

3 03 Joe Squeglia

4 52 David Darling

5 31NH Luke Hinkley

6 1X Todd Stone

7 43 Devin O’Connell

8 44 Rusty Poland

9 40 Mike Mitchell

10 23 Glenn Martel

11 72 Scott MacMichael

12 39 Nick Lascuola

13 18 Mike Scorzelli

14 53 Tyler Fiscus

15 2 Chola Shay

16 08 Mike O’Sullivan

17 7 Cory Casagrande

18 99M James Miller

19 18F Jeff Fagan

20 93 Ryan Green

21 05 Phil Richardson

22 21 Josh King

23 99 Billy Joerres

24 29 Barry Gray

25 1 Kyle Casagrande

Related Posts

« Dutilly Lucky & Good En Route to Sunshine State Victory Stars Coming to Long Island for Riverhead Season Opener »