Popular Kalamazoo Speedway Rent-a-Ride Program Returns in 2017

KALAMAZOO, MI — The Kalamazoo Speedway’s 2017 Rent-a-Ride program begins its third year at the Speedway’s season opener on Friday night, April 28 at 7:30. A complete sell-out in both 2015 & 2016, men and woman, 18 and over, can try out the sport or simply fulfill a lifelong dream of taking the wheel on an authentic track, competing in an authentic race. The experience includes a required mid-week orientation and practice session, all in-car and personal safety equipment, pit passes for the driver and two crew members and a track supplied safety/crew chief. Drivers provide their own two people pit crew, qualify their car through the hot lap session, run in a heat race plus race in the 15 lap Flip Flop Cyber Stock feature with as many as 18 or 20 other cars, just like the pros who run in the division from week to week. The Rent-a-Ride program was a popular birthday and anniversary gift last year with one novice driver taking the checkered flag on his birthday, never previously having been behind the wheel of a race car.

With a nod to the lack of driver and crew experience, all cars in the Flip Flop Cyber Stock division are front-wheel drive, have automatic transmissions and run on stock tires; greatly reducing expenses and the need for expansive set-up knowledge. To keep all drivers on an equal playing field and ensure advantageous car set-ups aren’t employed, the entire division might race in either direction from one week to the next. Long known for going the extra mile, Speedway owner Gary Howe and his crew has canvassed the countryside for suitable cars and is spending the off-season in his garage making 12-15 new Rent-a-Ride cars ready for the 2017 season.

An immediate fan favorite, the entry level Flip Flop Cyber Stock division averages 18-20 entries per night; with anywhere from four to six of them rentals. That’s enough cars to make it competitive but few enough to avoid a demolition derby. Feature races run surprisingly smooth despite some rather unique displays of car handling.

A complete Rent-a-Ride experience costs $295. The fee will include you and your two pit crew members pit pass for both your training session and your Friday night race event. All insurance and your temporary Nascar License fee are included in this fee as well. All Rent-a-Ride dates will easily sell out early, so a pre-season reservation is highly recommended. Corporations have used the experience for a day or evening of team building or entertainment; corporate pricing is available. For more information or to reserve a car, call the Speedway office at 269-692-2423 or contact Gary Howe at [email protected]

