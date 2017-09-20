They call it the “Toughest Short Track Stock Car Race in North America” and for the second time in race history, the Vermont Milk Bowl will be broadcast live to a worldwide audience this Fall.

Speed51.com and Thunder Road International Speedbowl (VT) officials announced Wednesday that the 55th Vermont Milk Bowl will be broadcast live via a pay-per-view video stream on Speed51.com.

Speed51 TV, the live broadcasting arm for Speed51.com, will showcase both days of racing from Thunder Road on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

“The Milk Bowl is a race that is rich in history and tradition. While we want race fans to experience the excitement and beauty of this event during the Fall season in Vermont in person, we’re excited to partner with Speed51.com to provide this live broadcast to those unable to attend,” said Thunder Road Owner Cris Michaud. “The Milk Bowl is a bucket list event for race fans, and we hope that after watching this race on Speed51.com, fans will decide to make a trip to join us in Barre next year.”

Fans will be able to purchase a two-day video ticket for $29.99 or individual tickets for $14.99 (Saturday) and $24.99 (Sunday).

Saturday’s racing schedule features time trials for the Late Models, a tradition that Thunder Road and ACT racers only participate in once each year. Following time trials, there will be three 50-lap qualifying races to set the first 18 starting positions for the first segment of the 55th Vermont Milk Bowl on Sunday.

In addition to the Late Models, Street Stocks, Flying Tigers and Dwarf Cars will participate in the first segment of their own “Mini Milk Bowl.” A Road Warrior feature will conclude the Saturday racing program.

On Sunday, the broadcast on Speed51.com will begin with the Late Model Last Chance Feature, which will set the rest of the field for the Milk Bowl. That will lead into opening ceremonies and the opening segment of the 55th Vermont Milk Bowl.

After the first segment, the field will be inverted and those who finished up front will need to race their way from the back to the front during the second 50-lap segment. The field will be inverted once again prior to the final segment and the driver with the lowest total score in all three segments will get the honor of kissing the cow in victory lane.

“There are very few races in North America that encourage drivers to get up on the wheel like the Milk Bowl does,” said Speed51.com Editor Brandon Paul. “There is no time to save tires or conserve a race car during any of the three segments. When you get to the second and third segments, the excitement level really elevates and those in the stands and watching on Speed51.com will be in for a show.”

The second and final Mini Milk Bowl segments for the Street Stocks, Flying Tigers and Dwarf Cars will also be broadcast on the live pay-per-view stream.

Those watching on Speed51.com will receive a one-camera broadcast with audio from the track’s public address system. A 100-mile blackout will be in effect for those near the Barre, Vermont area.

Speed51 Network yearly subscribers will receive a 10% discount on the purchase of live video tickets.

Individual and two-day video tickets can be purchased today by clicking here.

For more information on the 55th Vermont Milk Bowl, visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

-51 Sports Press Release

-Photo credit: Alan Ward

Related Posts

« Houston Track Ready to Open Gates After Hurricane Harvey Hebert Looking to Improve by One Spot at ACT Invitational »