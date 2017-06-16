LOG IN
51st Annual Redbud 400 to Be Broadcast on Speed51.com

June 16, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Region - National, Top Stories

Speed51.com’s original and longest running pay-per-view broadcast is returning for another year in 2017.  On Friday, Speed51.com, Champion Racing Association (CRA) and Anderson Speedway (IN) officials announced that the 51st Annual Redbud 400 will be broadcast live on Speed51 TV.

 

The 2017 broadcast on Speed51.com will be the fourth of its kind for the crown jewel Super Late Model event.  In fact, the first ever live broadcast on Speed51.com was the 2014 version of what was formally the Redbud 300.

 

300x250 Redbud 400 2017.06.24“This is a really exciting partnership we’ve had with Speed51.com and Speed51 TV during their four years of broadcasting the prestigious Redbud event,” said Anderson Speedway President Rick Dawson.  “It brings a lot more exposure to our track and our event.  While it’s not the same as witnessing the race in person here at Anderson Speedway, those who can’t travel to this event will be able to see just what makes the Redbud so special.”

 

Last year’s Redbud 300 saw Indiana native Dalton Armstrong enjoy a breakout performance and score the biggest win of his career.  Other past winners of the prestigious Redbud race include Erik Jones in 2015, Daniel Hemric in 2014, Johnny Van Doorn in 2013, Ross Kenseth in 2012, Steve Dorer in 2011, Scott Hantz in 2010 and Kyle Busch in 2009.

 

This year’s Redbud 400 entry list is highlighted by a trio of former Redbud winners.  Armstrong, Van Doorn and Dorer will all be looking to call themselves two-time Redbud winners on Saturday, June 24.

 

The current entry list also includes Super Late Model hot shoe Bubba Pollard, former NASCAR competitor Steve Wallace and CARS Tour champion Raphael Lessard.  Florida Late Model aces Jeff Choquette and “Mr. Excitement” Stephen Nasse are also entered.

 

“The Redbud is a can’t-miss event for short track racing enthusiasts,” said Speed51.com Operations Manager Mark Keeler.  “We’re excited to continue our long-standing partnership with CRA and Anderson Speedway to bring this great event to race fans who might otherwise not be able to experience it in person.”

 

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE REDBUD 400 PAY-PER-VIEW TICKET

 

The Redbud 400 stream will be a one-camera video stream with live commentary from the voice of the ARCA/CRA Super Series, Andrew Hayn.

 

Race fans can purchase their Redbud 400 pay-per-view ticket for $19.99.  For that price, fans will see qualifying and pre-race ceremonies for the 51st annual Redbud 400 in addition to the 400-lap race itself.

 

Live video tickets can be purchased today by clicking here.  Speed51 Network premium subscribers will receive 10% off the purchase of the pay-per-view broadcast.

 

For more information on Speed51 TV, email [email protected].

 

-51 Sports Press Release

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 10: Anderson Speedway (SC) - Southern Super Series & CARS Tour - Super Late Models

  • June 10: Baer Field Motorsports Park (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Super Late Models

  • June 10: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Modified Touring Series - Tour-type Modifieds

  • June 11: Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) - PASS North - Super Late Models

  • June 11: Thunder Road (VT) - Merchants Bank 150 - American-Canadian Tour

Presenting Partner