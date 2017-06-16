Speed51.com’s original and longest running pay-per-view broadcast is returning for another year in 2017. On Friday, Speed51.com, Champion Racing Association (CRA) and Anderson Speedway (IN) officials announced that the 51st Annual Redbud 400 will be broadcast live on Speed51 TV.

The 2017 broadcast on Speed51.com will be the fourth of its kind for the crown jewel Super Late Model event. In fact, the first ever live broadcast on Speed51.com was the 2014 version of what was formally the Redbud 300.

“This is a really exciting partnership we’ve had with Speed51.com and Speed51 TV during their four years of broadcasting the prestigious Redbud event,” said Anderson Speedway President Rick Dawson. “It brings a lot more exposure to our track and our event. While it’s not the same as witnessing the race in person here at Anderson Speedway, those who can’t travel to this event will be able to see just what makes the Redbud so special.”

Last year’s Redbud 300 saw Indiana native Dalton Armstrong enjoy a breakout performance and score the biggest win of his career. Other past winners of the prestigious Redbud race include Erik Jones in 2015, Daniel Hemric in 2014, Johnny Van Doorn in 2013, Ross Kenseth in 2012, Steve Dorer in 2011, Scott Hantz in 2010 and Kyle Busch in 2009.

This year’s Redbud 400 entry list is highlighted by a trio of former Redbud winners. Armstrong, Van Doorn and Dorer will all be looking to call themselves two-time Redbud winners on Saturday, June 24.

The current entry list also includes Super Late Model hot shoe Bubba Pollard, former NASCAR competitor Steve Wallace and CARS Tour champion Raphael Lessard. Florida Late Model aces Jeff Choquette and “Mr. Excitement” Stephen Nasse are also entered.

“The Redbud is a can’t-miss event for short track racing enthusiasts,” said Speed51.com Operations Manager Mark Keeler. “We’re excited to continue our long-standing partnership with CRA and Anderson Speedway to bring this great event to race fans who might otherwise not be able to experience it in person.”

The Redbud 400 stream will be a one-camera video stream with live commentary from the voice of the ARCA/CRA Super Series, Andrew Hayn.

Race fans can purchase their Redbud 400 pay-per-view ticket for $19.99. For that price, fans will see qualifying and pre-race ceremonies for the 51st annual Redbud 400 in addition to the 400-lap race itself.

Speed51 Network premium subscribers will receive 10% off the purchase of the pay-per-view broadcast.

For more information on Speed51 TV, email [email protected].

-51 Sports Press Release

