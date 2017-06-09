51’s JRi Shocks Short Track Power Poll for May 2017

Often imitated, but never duplicated, the Speed51.com JRi Short Track Power Poll ranks drivers from all across the land on their strength to this point in the season.

A panel of industry experts from all four corners of the country and Canada have voted on their choices for the fourth Short Track Power poll of 2017. Drivers in all forms of short track racing, including Late Models, NASCAR Touring Series, ARCA, Dirt Late Models and Modifieds, NASCAR Whelen All-American Series and everything in between were eligible.

The rankings shown below were decided after polling our panel of experts in the industry. Rankings were based on overall number of votes, with more weight given to each vote the higher the vote. Example, a #1 vote would be more valuable than a #2, #3, etc.

Here are the results of the short track power rankings as of June 3, 2017:

#1 – Harrison Burton – K&N East/ARCA – He’s on fire. Burton won in nearly everything he strapped behind the wheel of during the month of May and first week of June. He kicked it off with a NASCAR K&N Pro Series East win at his home track of South Boston Speedway (VA) and followed it up with an ARCA victory at Toledo Speedway (OH). To begin the month of June, Burton scored another K&N East victory at Memphis Int’l Raceway (TN).

#2 – Scott Bloomquist – Dirt Late Models – The driver of car “X” enjoyed a very successful month of May in the Dirt Late Model ranks with a total of four wins. In addition to three Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series wins, Bloomquist also won the $20,000-to-win USA 100 at Virginia Motor Speedway. To further help his stock, Bloomquist scored a preliminary night victory for the World 100 at Eldora Speedway (OH).

#3 – Ty Majeski- Late Models – As Ty Majeski continues to prepare for his NASCAR XFINITY Series debut at Iowa, he continues to tear up the short track scene. The Wisconsin native picked up a pair of ARCA Midwest Tour wins in May, as well as Late Model wins at Golden Sands (WI) and LaCrosse (WI). Majeski also jumped in a Truck for the Midwest Truck Series race at Golden Sands and picked up a victory.

#4 – David Gravel – World of Outlaws Sprint Cars – Gravel seems to have a secure lot on the number four spot in the Short Track Power Poll on Speed51.com, landing in the spot for the second straight month. The Connecticut native flexed his muscles on the Sprint Car circuit with three World of Outlaws wins at New Egypt (NJ), Williams Grove (PA) and Lincoln (PA) during the month of May.

#5 – Matt Sheppard – Dirt Modifieds – It was only a matter of time until “Super” Matt Sheppard found himself back in the Short Track Power Poll top 10. With five victories since the beginning of May, Sheppard is beginning to find his groove once again. Sheppard picked up a pair of wins at Outlaw Speedway (NY), two wins at Canandaigua Motorsports Park (NY) and a victory at Utica-Rome Speedway (NY) in May.

#6 – Jeff Choquette – Late Models – Choquette flexed his muscles on the Gulf Coast with a Southern Super Series win at Five Flags Speedway (FL) last Friday night. He also finished second to Casey Roderick in a photo finish in the Pro Late Model race at South Alabama.

#7 – Austin Theriault – ARCA – Theriault grabbed the attention of the racing world with a dramatic victory in the ARCA Racing Series race at Elko Speedway (MN). The Fort Kent, Maine native increased his lead in the ARCA championship standings with the win.

#8 – Casey Roderick – Late Models – It may not have been the biggest win of Casey Roderick’s career, but his Pro Late Model victory at Montgomery Motor Speedway (AL) two weeks ago was one of the most interesting. After a rainout at Nashville (TN), Roderick and team drove straight to Montogmery for the race. With no practice or qualifying, Roderick drove through the field and beat veteran Augie Grill for the win.

#9 – Myatt Snider – Late Model Stock Cars – Snider put on one of the most dominating performances during the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol (TN). Snider led 79 of 100 laps to win the CARS Tour Late Model Stock race.

#10 – Nick Hoffman – Outlaw Karts – The Speed51 Open at his home track of Millbridge Speedway (NC) was a race that Nick Hoffman had wanted to win for quite some time. He finally added the win to his resume during the month of May and did so in dominating fashion.

#11 – Matt Craig – Super Late Models – Craig continued his hot start to the season with a PASS South win at Caraway Speedway (NC) during the first week of May.

#12 – Todd Gilliland – K&N Pro Series – Gilliland is now four for six in NASCAR K&N Pro Series West action after scoring a victory at the Spokane Super Oval (WA).

#13 – Dillon Steuer – Tour-type Modifieds – The 15-year-old scored his first Tour-type Modified victory against tough competition in the Islip 300 at Riverhead Raceway (NY).

#14 – Lee Pulliam – Late Model Stock Cars – The first NASCAR Whelen All-American Series national standings were released this past week, and to no surprise Pulliam was on top with eight wins so far in 2017.

#15 – Timmy Solomito – NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour – Solomito made it two for two in NWMT action in the Southeast by picking up the win at Langley Speedway (VA).

#16 – Reid Lanpher – Super Late Models – Last month’s number one falls to 16th in this month’s power rankings despite picking up SLM wins at Oxford Plains (ME) and Beech Ridge (ME).

#17 – Donny Schatz – Sprint Cars – The eight-time World of Outlaws champion makes the top 20 once again after picking up three wins during the month of May.

#18 – Brandon Sheppard – Dirt Late Models – Sheppard continued his strong start to the 2017 World of Outlaws Late Model Series season with three wins since the beginning of May.

#19 – Bud Perry – Outlaw Late Models – Perry has been one of the most dominating Outlaw LM drivers this season with three wins including Main Event Racing Series wins at Sandusky (OH) and Lorain (OH).

#20 – Cole Williams – Pro Late Models – Williams cracks the top 20 after scoring the Pro Late Model victory during the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol.

-Text by Speed51.com Staff. Photo credit: Heath Lawson

