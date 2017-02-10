LOG IN
51 TV’s Video Ticket Rain-Out Policy for Winter Showdown

February 10, 2017

Short track racing’s biggest enemy, Mother Nature, ruled the day Friday at Kern County Raceway Park (CA).  Persistent showers forced SRL officials to cancel all of the day’s activities for the 3rd Annual Winter Showdown.

 

That has left many race fans asking about the policy if they had already purchased a live video ticket on Speed51.com.  Well, here’s how it works:

 

  • If you purchased the Friday-only video ticket for the Winter Showdown, you will receive a full refund.
  • If you purchased a two-day video ticket, you will receive a partial refund of the difference between the cost and the Saturday price.
  • Refunds will be processed as soon as possible, but expect to see those refunds in your account from your financial institution in 7-10 days.

S 02.11.17 Winter Showdown PPV

Although rain is never a good thing, it has helped set up a jam-packed day of racing for Saturday afternoon.  Those who purchase Saturday’s video ticket will be able to watch all of Super Late Model qualifying, the Winter Showdown last chance race, the 50-lap Lucas Oil Modifieds feature and the 250-lap, $30,000-to-win Winter Showdown.

 

Don’t waste any time, buy your live video ticket today so that you can watch Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Bubba Pollard, Derek Thorn and over 40 other drivers compete in this crown jewel event.

 

A live video ticket for Saturday can be purchased for $29.99 by clicking here.

 

-Story by Speed51.com staff

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

 

 

