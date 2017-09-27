$5,000 Lee Raymond Dayton 100 Headlines Finale at Kil-Kare

Gem City Auto Racing is bringing a crowd pleaser to the famed Kil-Kare Speedway. This Friday night, September 29th, Late Models and Modifieds will take to the track for one last night of battle for the season. The School Buses will also take the track for a Figure 8 race. A full field is expected in all classes.

The Lee Raymond Dayton 100 race will see the late models that have been exciting all year, battle for a big pay day. Drivers expected include the likes of:

2016 JEGS All-Stars Tour Winchester 100 winner Brandon Oakley,

2017 Shadybowl Speedway track champion Don Mahaffey JR,

2017 CRA Super Series chase competitor Logan Runyon,

2017 Kil-Kare feature winners: Drew Charleson, Ryan Fleming, Cody Robinson,and David Carter

And many more local hot shoes such as Justin Alsip, a fast qualifier this year at the CRA Super Series 125, Chad Pendleton, Bobby Justus, and many more!

The Modifieds will also hit the track to contest for the $2500 prize. The Modifieds will be comprised of a highly competitive field of drivers, seeing a spread of different feature winners throughout the year.

Pit gates open @ 5 P.M.

Hot Laps @ 6 P.M.

Qualifying @ 7 P.M.

Racing @ 8:30 P.M.

-Gem City Auto Racing Press Release.

