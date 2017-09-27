For the third consecutive year, the excitement of the Winchester 400 will be broadcast live to a worldwide audience on Speed51.com. Champion Racing Association (CRA) and Speed51.com officials announced Tuesday that the prestigious race weekend at Winchester Speedway (IN) will be available to watch via a pay-per-view broadcast on Speed51 TV.

The live broadcast of the 46th Annual Winchester 400 will show all three days of racing action including Friday’s JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour race, Saturday’s Winchester 400 qualifying and Sunday’s 400-lap Super Late Model main event.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE LIVE VIDEO TICKETS

“We are looking forward to working with Speed51.com for the third straight year at the Winchester 400. It’s great to have that show being broadcast nationwide once again,” said Glenn Luckett, Managaing Partner of the Champon Racing Association. “It’s great exposure for all our racers and a great opportunity for fans that can’t get to Winchester to see the great racing action the high banks always produce.”

A three-day video ticket to watch all of the racing from Winchester will be available for $49.99.

On Friday, October 6, the video stream will feature qualifying for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour and its main event scheduled for 100 laps. Also on tap will be “New Star” features for the CRA Late Model Sportsman and CRA Street Stocks, as well as a 25-lap contest for the Vores Compacts. The single-day price for Friday will be $19.99.

Saturday, October 7 will showcase Super Late Model (ARCA/CRA Super Series) qualifying for the Winchester 400. The Winchester Modifieds will compete in the “Run for the Gun 50” and the CRA Late Model Sportsman and Street Stocks will complete their weekend double-header with 50 lap features. Fans will be able to witness the racing on Saturday for $19.99.

On Sunday, October 8 all eyes will be focused on the 400-lap extravaganza for Super Late Model racers. Both driver and equipment will be put to the test as the ARCA/CRA Super Series drivers compete for 400 action-packed laps around the high-banks of Winchester Speedway.

Fans who tune-in will be able to see all the pomp & circumstance of pre-race ceremonies plus the demanding Winchester 400. $24.99 will be the price to catch all the action on Sunday.

“Winchester always has a special feel for anyone who attends that race weekend,” said Mark Keeler, Operations Manager for Speed51.com. “The race itself is a spectacle to watch as Super Late Model drivers push it to the limit for 400 grueling laps around Winchester. We know the live broadcast doesn’t replace the at-track feel, but we hope people enjoy the broadcast and the great racing all weekend.”

The Winchester weekend video stream will feature a single-camera broadcast with audio from the at-track public address system. Speed51 TV will utilize a multi-cell bonding device to stream the event from its remote location.

Live video tickets for the 46th Annual Winchester 400 can be purchased by clicking here.

For more information regarding the Winchester 400, visit www.cra-racing.com.

For more information regarding the pay-per-view broadcast, contact [email protected].

-51 Sports / CRA Press Release

