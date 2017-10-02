LOG IN
44th Oxford 250 Hits the MAVTV Airwaves This Saturday Night

October 2, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Northeast, Ticker

Corona, CA — It’s the largest Super Late Model stock car race in the nation and all the color and excitement of this one-day spectacular will be on display at 7:00 pm ET, Saturday, October 7, when MAVTV Motorsports Network presents the 44th annual Oxford 250 from Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford, Maine. The 2-hour special will re-air at 7:00pm ET on Wednesday, October 11.

 

The annual race brings together the best short track racers competing in the prestigious Pro All Stars Series – the leading Super Late Model sanctioning body in America. The Oxford 250 is run for 250 laps on a 3/8 -mile banked, paved oval with a guaranteed $25,000 awaiting the winner. The list of past champions includes NASCAR stars Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Ricky Craven, Geoff Bodine and Chuck Bown.

 

This year’s championship, on August 27, drew 65 entrants to practice and then try to survive a series of 10 preliminary races. The winners and high place finishers helped determine the starting field for the main event. There were 44 cars on the track when the Oxford 250 green flag waved and some great driving skills and lead changes makes this a ‘must watch’ for Super Late Model short track fans.

 

-MAVTV Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

