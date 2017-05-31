44th Annual Oxford 250 to Be Broadcast on MAVTV

NAPLES, ME – One of the nation’s most prestigious Super Late Model races will be making its way to a national television network in 2017. The 44th Annual Oxford 250 will air on a tape-delayed broadcast to race fans nationwide on the MAVTV network.

Officials from the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) and MAVTV made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon in advance of the August 27 race at Oxford Plains Speedway (ME).

“The Oxford 250 is the biggest single day event in short track racing and we are glad even more people will be able to experience all the excitement and tremendous racing on MAVTV,” said Tom Mayberry, President of the Pro All Stars Series. “This is a great opportunity to expose PASS and Oxford Plains Speedway to an even wider audience across the country and, as racers, we believe MAVTV provides us with the perfect platform to do just that.”

MAVTV, an American cable and satellite television channel owned by the automotive lubricant company Lucas Oil, has become the go-to channel for short track racing events in recent years. The company produces full race broadcasts for series such as the ARCA Racing Series, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series, Lucas Oil Modified Series and many more.

Now MAVTV adds one of the nation’s richest and most prestigious pavement short track races to their broadcast schedule.

Speed51.com, the nation’s leading short track racing news site, will handle the production of the television broadcast. The company is owned by MAVTV broadcaster Bob Dillner.

“We are very excited to add the Pro All Stars Series to the MAVTV lineup,” stated Jason Patison, Director of Programming for MAVTV. “The caliber and quantity of teams in the series offers fans some of the best short track racing in the country, and we are confident in Bob Dillner and Speed51’s ability to deliver top-notch television coverage of the event.”

The Oxford 250 is considered one of the crown jewels of asphalt Super Late Model racing. With more than $25,000 going to the winner of the race, more than 70 cars are expected to attempt to qualify for the 250-lap main event.

A unique qualifying format that includes a pre-qualifying draw and qualifying heat races provides fans with edge-of-their-seat entertainment during qualifying heats and consolation races. When the green flag waves for the feature, the gloves are off as the fastest full-bodied cars in the Northeast race hard to win New England’s version of the Daytona 500.

The air date for the 44th Annual Oxford 250 on MAVTV will be announced at a later time.

With the addition of a nationally televised broadcast to the race, marketing opportunities will be at a premium. Those interested in marketing partnerships with the Pro All Stars Series and Oxford 250 are encouraged to email Alan Dietz at [email protected].

About PASS

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America’s premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway and PASS South’s Easter Bunny 150 and Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway.

About MAVTV

Owned and operated by Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV is a television network with its roots deep in the automotive world. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive motorsports, that includes prestigious events such as the Chili Bowl, The AMA Pro Motocross series, the Lucas Oil Challenge Cup and NHRA Drag Racing. But MAVTV goes far beyond the national mainstream events and also covers multitudes of grassroots series’ from across the globe: Drag boats, sprint boats, drag racing, pro pulling, rally racing, drifting, dirt racing, ice racing and everything in between.

About Speed51.com

About Speed51.com: Since 2001, Speed51.com has been the source for short track news, behind-the-scenes stories, in-depth race coverage and live video broadcasts of short track events throughout North America, from NASCAR’s Touring Divisions (Modifieds & K&N Pro Series), to Dirt Modifieds and numerous forms of Late Model & Modified racing. Speed51 TV, the live video broadcasting arm of Speed51.com, airs live video productions of short track events on both pavement and dirt. Speed51 TV also produces race broadcasts for network television. The Speed51 Video Network carries highlights, interviews and features from short track racing around the country on Speed51.com.

