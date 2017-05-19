Race fans can find a full list of frequently asked questions about this weekend’s Short Track U.S. Nationals broadcast from Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) on Speed51.com in “the 411” below.

What time does the broadcast start?: On Saturday, the stream will go live at 3:30 p.m. ET for Late Model qualifying. On Sunday, the broadcast will begin at 12 p.m. ET.

What will I get to watch?: Speed51.com will broadcast group qualifying for the Late Models and all feature races (including C and B mains) for the six divisions competing during the weekend.

Where can I watch the live video?: Visit this link to purchase your live video ticket. Once you have purchased, you must re-sign into your account to activate the purchase. Once you have done that, click here to watch the live video. Do not double-purchase the event. For your video ticket to take effect, you must sign out of speed51.com and sign back in.

How much does it cost to watch?: Race fans can purchase a live early bird video package to watch all of the action for $44.99. Single-day video tickets can also be purchased for Saturday ($24.99) and Sunday ($29.99). Speed51 Network subscribers receive 10% off the purchase of pay-per-view tickets.

Do I get my money back if weather impacts the event?: Speed51.com treats live video tickets similar to the way the venue would handle tickets purchased. If weather impacts the race from occurring on the scheduled date, race fans will be able to watch the race live on the rescheduled date. You will also be able to watch a replay of the event 24/7 after the event.

If the scheduled day gets to half the scheduled laps complete then it is considered a full day of pay-per-view coverage and no refunds will be issued.

What do I need in order to watch the broadcasts?: You need a laptop or computer (Windows 7 or higher or OSX 10.6 or higher) with a high-speed internet connection. We recommend internet speeds of at least 8.0 mbps of dedicated (one computer) download speed. You can test your internet speed by running a speed test on www.speedtest.net. You will also need the latest version of Adobe Flash, which can be downloaded for free by clicking here. If you have other computers or devices pulling from your internet, it will limit your capability of viewing if your internet is not a strong constant signal or if it too close to the required speed.

Do I need a Speed51.com membership to purchase the broadcast?: All that is required in order to purchase the broadcast is a free, basic membership to Speed51.com. This type of account will give you the opportunity to purchase all of Speed51.com’s pay-per-view events. You can sign up today by clicking here. Purchasing the PPV does not give you access to the Speed51 Video Network to watch other videos.

Am I allowed to rebroadcast the event on Periscope, Facebook Live or other similar platforms?: No. Speed51.com broadcasts are exclusive to those who have purchased the pay-per-view packages. Anyone who is found rebroadcasting the race in any form is subject to copyright law and will have their pay-per-view access revoked without refund.

What will I get if I purchase the live broadcast?: You will receive a one-camera video feed with audio from the track’s public address system.

Can I watch on my TV via Apple TV, Google Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or XBOX 360?: Many of our viewers from past events have been able to do this; however, Speed51.com does not offer technical support for these platforms.

Can I watch on my mobile device?: Smartphones and tablets, including iPhones and iPads, can be used to watch the broadcast provided that you have a strong data or WiFi connection capable of streaming video. For Android phones, you must have a Google Chrome browser available in order to view the broadcast.

What internet browser should I use?: We recommend Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome for the smoothest streaming experience.

Will I be able to watch replays of the broadcasts that I purchase?: Yes. All of Speed51.com’s broadcasts are scheduled to be archived and available within days of the date it originally aired. Those who purchase a live video ticket will also have access to watch the replay at any time.

What if I can’t get it to work?: Email us at [email protected]. We will have staff on duty at all times during the broadcast to help you get the broadcast working.

Related Posts

« Photo Gallery: Opening Round of Practice at Bristol Nearly 300 Cars, Six Divisions in First Round of Bristol Practice »