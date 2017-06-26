LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
LM-2016 winner-RFWS 150

3rd Annual Racing for Wishes Set for Shenandoah

June 26, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast

ShenandoahVA – Some of the best Late Model Drivers in Virginia and the Southeast are expected to race in the “3rd Annual Racing for Wishes 150” to be held on Saturday September 2nd  at Shenandoah Speedway. The Virginia 3/8ths mile asphalt oval will welcome racers and fans from across the nation. Legends cars will also be part of the action.

 

The “3rd Annual Racing for Wishes 150” will raise money for Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia. Three dollars of every ticket sold will be donated to Make-A-Wish and there will be a pass the helmet during the race to raise more money.  The inaugural event raised enough money to grant the wish of a young girl in the Shenandoah-area to go to Orlando to visit the Florida theme parks. Last year $1500 was raised.

Racing For Wishes Director Jeff Thielscher has committed to make the race a $4000 to win event. The 150 lap classic will use Shenandoah Speedway rules.

 

Notable drivers in past races have included NASCAR National Champion Phillip Morris and Californian Tyler Ankrum.  Timmy “Mini” Tyrrell of Manassas, Virginia is one of the youngest LMSC drivers in nation and will be competing. At 12 years old, “Mini” races to raise funds for children’s cancer research and has been featured on several national television shows.  He has won the championship at Shenandoah Speedway in the Late Model Division which made him the youngest Late Model champion in history.  Dennis Holdren won the feature event last season.

 

Pit gates will open at 1 p.m. with grandstands opening at 5 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m. General admission tickets will be $15 at the gate. All active military and first responders will be admitted free with ID! Pit passes will be available for $30.

 

The 3rd Annual Racing for Wishes 150 is presented by RealFast.TV, Huffman Trailer Sales, Allstar Lodging, AUTODEALZ, Pioneer Bank, and ShenandoahValley.com.

 

Track address is 301 Precision Rd. Shenandoah, Virginia. 22849

www.shenandoah-speedway.com

 

Shenandoah Speedway Press Release. Photo Credit: Shenandoah Speedway.

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 28: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Open Wheel Wednesday - Tri-Track Open Modified Series

  • June 29: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Clyde Hart Memorial 100 - Super Late Models

  • June 29: Lancaster Nat'l Speedway (NY) - Ol' Boy Cup 60 - RoC Modifieds

  • June 30: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Allen Turner Pro Late Model 100

  • July 1: New Hampshire Motor Speedway - NE Short Track Showdown - GSPSS, VMRS, Street Stocks & NEMST

Presenting Partner