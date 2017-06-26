3rd Annual Racing for Wishes Set for Shenandoah

Shenandoah, VA – Some of the best Late Model Drivers in Virginia and the Southeast are expected to race in the “3rd Annual Racing for Wishes 150” to be held on Saturday September 2nd at Shenandoah Speedway. The Virginia 3/8ths mile asphalt oval will welcome racers and fans from across the nation. Legends cars will also be part of the action.

The “3rd Annual Racing for Wishes 150” will raise money for Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia. Three dollars of every ticket sold will be donated to Make-A-Wish and there will be a pass the helmet during the race to raise more money. The inaugural event raised enough money to grant the wish of a young girl in the Shenandoah-area to go to Orlando to visit the Florida theme parks. Last year $1500 was raised.

Racing For Wishes Director Jeff Thielscher has committed to make the race a $4000 to win event. The 150 lap classic will use Shenandoah Speedway rules.

Notable drivers in past races have included NASCAR National Champion Phillip Morris and Californian Tyler Ankrum. Timmy “Mini” Tyrrell of Manassas, Virginia is one of the youngest LMSC drivers in nation and will be competing. At 12 years old, “Mini” races to raise funds for children’s cancer research and has been featured on several national television shows. He has won the championship at Shenandoah Speedway in the Late Model Division which made him the youngest Late Model champion in history. Dennis Holdren won the feature event last season.

Pit gates will open at 1 p.m. with grandstands opening at 5 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m. General admission tickets will be $15 at the gate. All active military and first responders will be admitted free with ID! Pit passes will be available for $30.

The 3rd Annual Racing for Wishes 150 is presented by RealFast.TV, Huffman Trailer Sales, Allstar Lodging, AUTODEALZ, Pioneer Bank, and ShenandoahValley.com.

Track address is 301 Precision Rd. Shenandoah, Virginia. 22849

www.shenandoah-speedway.com

Shenandoah Speedway Press Release. Photo Credit: Shenandoah Speedway.

