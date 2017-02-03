$30,000 on the Line for Millbridge’s Speed51 Open

Salisbury, NC – The Speed51 Open has become one of the premier Outlaw Kart events in America and now the winner could walk away with more than $25,000. Jeremy and Ashly Burnett, owners of Millbridge Speedway, announced today a $25,000 “Front Row Challenge” for the Speed51 Open on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at the Salisbury, NC race track.

The purse still guarantees a hefty $5,151 to the winner, but there is a chance one driver could win an additional $25,000 as part of the “Front Row Challenge.” One driver will be able to take the challenge of starting at the rear of the field to race for a chance at an additional $25,000. If that driver is able to win the 51-lap race, then he or she would pocket $30,151. More details will be forthcoming.

“We like to do things big at Millbridge and we had to top last year’s Speed51 Open,” said Ashly Burnett. “We hope this draws a lot of attention and buzz on who will take the challenge and will someone be able to come from last to win. It will definitely be something for all our fans to watch throughout the race.”

Speed51.com, the 100% Short Track Racing News Source, will stand behind the event as a partner of the 1/6-mile clay oval and offer a live online pay-per-view broadcast to those who can’t make it to the race track.

The Speed51 Open is a two-day event on May 23-24. Millbridge Speedway is located just up the road from the NASCAR events held during “May Speedweeks” in North Carolina.

The Speed51 Open will be a 51-lap Outlaw Kart Open Division main event. $500 will also go to the winner of the Intermediate Class, now on the Wednesday night card, as well as the winner of the non-qualifier race.

“Last year’s Speed51 Open was great; even qualifying night was exciting to watch,” said Jeremy Burnett. “We are really pumped up for this year’s event as we believe we will draw a record number of cars and fans. I think the ‘Front Row Challenge’ will get people amped up to see another epic event at Millbridge.”

Big names from the short track racing world and beyond are expected to enter the event and take their shot at earning bragging rights in the biggest Outlaw Karts race of the year.

Millbridge Speedway’s extra-distance event during the month of May has been won by the likes of Mike Wheeler (2014), Logan Seavey (2015) and Kyle Larson (2016) in recent years.

Racing kicks off at the Speed51 Open on Tuesday, May 23 with open practice and qualifying for the Open and Intermediate divisions. Support classes including the Beginner Box Stocks and Box Stocks will run group qualifying and features only that night. Speed51.com will carry a live PPV video stream of these events.

Following the conclusion of the on-track action there will be an after-party featuring a live performance by the band “Dirty Grass Soul.”

Wednesday night’s schedule includes the Open Division for the Outlaw Karts, as well as the $500 to win Intermediate race. Open Division heat races are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be lined up based upon Tuesday night’s time trial results.

There will be a “Revenge Draw” for heat race winners. That draw will line up the grid for the “Pole Shuffle” to determine the front part of the starting line-up for the Speed51 Open.

Following the Pole Shuffle, several other preliminary main events will help set the field for the main event.

More information about the live pay-per-view broadcast on Speed51 TV, as well as the event itself, will be announced soon.

If you would like to be part of one of the rising forms of racing in the US, contact QRC Factory Karts through its website at www.qrckarts.com. JGR MX has all the latest products and parts for the Motocross industry; visit their website at www.jgrmx.com.

For more information on Millbridge Speedway, visit www.millbridgespeedway.com.

-51 Sports Press Release

