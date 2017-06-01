LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
SLM Bristol 26s Chandler Smith 6 Bubba Wallace Bristol 2017

One Day Remaining to Purchase Replay for Bristol Event

June 1, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Short Track US Nationals, Top Stories

Only 24 hours remain for race fans, race teams and drivers to purchase access to watch the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN).

 

At 11:59 p.m. EST on Friday night, the ability to purchase the replay will forever vanish. However, if you do purchase the broadcast between now and that time, you will forever have on-demand access to watch the full broadcast on Speed51.com.

 

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE ACCESS

 

The Short Track U.S. Nationals featured 450 laps of feature racing, as well as time trials for the Late Model divisions, B-Mains, C-Mains and qualifying races throughout the weekend.

 

Race fans can purchase Saturday’s broadcast for $24.99 in order gain on-demand access to watch the Modified, Street Stock and Compact features.  Additionally, Saturday’s broadcast included time trials for the Late Models, qualifying races for the Late Models and all B and C-Mains that were completed that day.

 

Sunday’s broadcast of the three 100-lap Late Model features for the Supers, Pros and Late Model Stocks is available now for $29.99.

 

If you were a driver that competed in the race or a race fan who attended the race, now is your last opportunity to purchase access to watch the broadcast.  Don’t miss out on your chance to relive this historic short track racing event.

 

Click here to purchase on-demand access of the Short Track U.S. Nationals broadcast from Bristol.

 

Once you have purchased, click here to watch Saturday or click here to watch Sunday.

 

To see a full list of on-demand replays on Speed51.com, go to the “Speed51 TV” tab on our homepage and select “Event Replays.”

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 2: Claremont Speedway (NH) - Granite State Pro Stock Series

  • June 2: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Southern Super Series/Blizzard Series

  • June 2: Spencer Speedway (NY) - Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series

  • June 3: Speedway 660 (NB) - PASS North - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner