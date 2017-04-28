LOG IN
20,000 Reasons For a Big Super Late Model Race at Berlin

April 28, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Region - National, Top Stories

Marne, MI — Berlin Raceway officials announced today that the western Michigan facility will host a huge one-day only weekday special for Super Late Models (ABC Body rules apply).  The “Money in the Bank” event will be held at the prestigious 7/16-mile oval on Monday, June 19, 2017 and will pay a cool $20,000 to win. The total event purse is nearly $100,000.

 

Recognized as one of the toughest short tracks in the country, Berlin has decided to make this a one-day show in an effort to help with team expenses and travel costs.

 

300x250 Bristol Early Bird“We’ve been looking very hard at a number of different asphalt events and all of them seem to be two, three, four and even five day events. For any team that isn’t local it can get extremely costly just for room accommodations. This alone could make-or-break a team from making the trip to participate, and without the participation from the teams, in essence it will continue to hurt the sport,” said Mike Bursley, Track President, Berlin Raceway.

The race is set to be 150 laps.  Teams are allowed a total of six tires for the feature.  There will be competition cautions every 50 green flag laps and controlled pit stops so pit strategy can still play a factor without teams needing to bring in hired crews.

 

The race will not only pay $20,000 to win, but also $10,000 for second.  The minimum a driver will receive is $1,000 to start the race.  The top-10 qualifiers will also receive a monetary award, including the fast qualifier picking up a stout $2,000.

“We really felt that we needed to make a change and try something different to help the racers and teams with expenses. We need to continue working together with these teams and we feel this is a good way to do so by not making this a multi day show that has several practice days.  That just adds too much expense in tires, lodging, food, etc..  We aren’t in the hotel business or the tire making business, so why make these teams have to spend more than what is necessary for them to put on a good show,” added Bursley.  “We have been working on this event for a while now and we just received final approval from the township.  We are hoping that racers respond well to it and see the value in this one-day event.”

Berlin Raceway will also hold another big Super Late event with the Battle at Berlin 251 on August 26.

 

More details for the “Money in the Bank” race will be made shortly.  Track officials are finalizing the full-race format and payout.  Registration for the event is set to be released within the week.

 

For more information or sponsorship inquiries, please contact Berlin Raceway at 616-431-5105 and please visit us at berlinraceway.com.  You can interact with us by liking our Facebook page (BerlinRaceway) and on Twitter by using the handle @BerlinRaceway.

 

-Berlin Raceway Press Release

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

