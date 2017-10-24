LOG IN
October 24, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Top Stories

If you’ve been waiting to load up on Speed51.com gear, now is the perfect time. Our online store is holding a sale where everything on the website is currently 20% off with the use of a special code. Whether you’re looking for a new hat, t-shirt or hoodie, the online store has what you’re looking for to represent Speed51.com at your local short track.

 

With Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner, the season of giving is officially here and this is the perfect opportunity to get those much needed koozies or t-shirts for a loved one. We won’t judge if you grab a few things for yourself while you’re there as well.

Included within the sale is the very popular retro gear released by Speed51.com and manufactured by Arizona Sports Shirts for the 2017 season. The selection of retro gear includes Late Models, Modifieds and Dirt Modifieds.

 

To receive the 20% on your order use code “51OCT2017” upon checkout. There is a $15 minimum purchase amount in order to be eligible for the discount code.

 

Dirt or asphalt, Late Models or Modifieds, we cater to all types of racing in our online store. If you’re feeling unsure of where you stand, we even have sweatshirts and t-shirts that support both sides of racing so that you don’t have to chose just one. But if you need to get separate shirts depending on where you are going, we are here to help with that so that you fit right in.

 

This is a limited time offer and the sale will end on November 15, 2017.

 

Don’t miss out on this great chance to stock up on your Speed51.com apparel. You can find the online store in the top right hand corner of the Speed51.com homepage or can start your shopping experience right now by clicking here.

