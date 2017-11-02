10 to Attend: Short Track Racing Events This Weekend

Temperatures are falling throughout the country and many regions have wrapped up their 2017 racing season. While the number of short track racing events are dwindling, we did our best to keep the 10 to Attend going one more week here on Speed51.com.

Unfortunately, we came up just one event short. Be sure to check out number 10 on this list and help us out if you can.

1) World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte (NC) – All dirt roads lead to Charlotte this weekend for the World Finals. Three of the top touring divisions in the country will race for a final time and crown their 2017 champions. The Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds from the Northeast will be joined by the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and World of Outlaws Late Models. The show kicks off Thursday evening with qualifying before continuing Friday and Saturday with feature events.

2) North South Shootout at Concord (NC) – If you don’t feel like getting a little red clay on your shoes then head out to Concord Speedway Friday and Saturday night for the North South Shootout. Tour-type Modifieds and the Pro All Star Series South Super Late Models tackle the tricky paved triangle for one last time this season on Saturday afternoon.

3) NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Finale at Kern County (CA) – The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West wraps up their season this weekend at the half-mile of Kern County Raceway Park right outside of Bakersfield, CA. The battle comes down to teammates Todd Gilliland and Chris Eggleston who are both looking for their second series championship title.

4) 50th Annual Western World – USAC National Series at Arizona Speedway (AZ) – The USAC National Series seeks out warmer weather as they head to Arizona Speedway for the weekend. Racing will be held on both Friday and Saturday for plenty of open-wheel, dirt-slinging action.

5) All American 60 – Topless Late Models at Jackson Motor Speedway (MS) – Late Model action is on tap at Jackson Motor Speedway this weekend as the Late Models go “topless” despite the colder weather. The drivers will battle it out for the $7,500 up for grabs to the winner.

6) USMTS at 81 Speedway (KS) – The USMTS heads to 81 Speedway in Kansas for their Chisolm Trail Showdown. On-track action is slated for both Friday night and Saturday night making it a can’t-miss event.

7) ASCS National Series at Wildcat Raceway (AZ) – Also in search of warmer weather is the American Sprint Car Series as they head to Arizona on Friday and Saturday for back-to-back nights of racing.

8) NeSmith National Tour at Southern Raceway (FL) – Down south, the NeSmith National Tour takes to Southern Raceway. Dirt Late Models hit the 3/8-mile dirt oval on Saturday evening for their “Southern 100” feature event.

9) Dirt Late Models at Atomic Speedway (OH) – More dirt racing action will take place in the state of Ohio as the Late Models carry the Halloween spirit for another weekend. It will be double the action as they run their Trick or Treat Twin 25s.

10) You Decide – With the weather getting colder in many parts of the country, the number of outside events is dwindling. That made it difficult for us to find 10 races this weekend. So, we decided to leave it up to you. Is there a fun event going on near you that you believe belongs in our 10 to Attend? Email us at [email protected] with a good reason why and you may just see it here!

-By Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

