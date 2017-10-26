10 to Attend: Short Track Racing Events This Weekend

The weather is starting to get cold as heavy jackets are packed to the short tracks this time of year. Seasons are wrapping up at tracks all over the country so we chose the top ten races we think you should attend.

1) World Short Track Championships at The Dirt Track at Charlotte (NC) – This weekend kicks off two back-to-back weekends of racing at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. The events kick off Thursday and will run until Sunday, hosting eight divisions and a purse exceeding $110,000.

2) Haunted Hundred at Seekonk (MA) –The Tri-Track Open Modified Series takes to Seekonk Speedway in Massachusetts for one last race. One hundred laps are on the schedule for Saturday evening for the “Haunted Hundred” and many of the top Northeast Modified stars are expected to be in attendance.

3) SRL at Kern County (CA) – The Spears SRL Southwest tour takes to the high-speed half-mile of Kern County Raceway Park right outside of Bakersfield, California. This is race number eight for the touring SLM series and the prelude before they go into the season finale next month at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

4) Speed51 Battle at the Bridge (NC) – It’s the final night of racing for the season at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, NC. Outlaw kart drivers have raced all summer and it’s time for them to lay it all on the line as they crown their champions next Wednesday at the Battle at the Bridge.

5) Octoberfast at Mahoning Valley (PA) – More pavement Modified action takes place this Saturday evening at Mahoning Valley as the Modifieds are headlining the evening’s “Octoberfast” event.

6) Lucas Oil Modified Series Finale at Havasu 95 (AZ) – While most teams are starting to bundle up to race in cold weather, the Lucas Oil Mods searched out warmer weather as they head to Havasu 95 in Arizona for their season finale. Can Taylor Minch hold onto the championship spot over Dylan Cappello for one final race?

7) ASCS National Series at Creek County Speedway (OK) – The American Sprint Car Series rolls into Oklahoma as they take on Creek County Speedway on Saturday evening. Aaron Reutzel looks to make it two in a row and capture the Fall Fling victory and Sam Hefertepe Jr. hopes to capture another win and extend his points lead.

8) Sunshine State SLM Challenge Series at Auburndale (FL) – Super Late Models are back in action this weekend at Auburndale Speedway as the Sunshine State SLM Challenge Series returns. Hot shoe Jesse Dutilly holds the top spot and looks for another win heading into Auburndale.

9) Southern National Bonus Series at Senoia – With plenty of pavement racing heating up the South, if you’re looking to get a little dirtier, the Southern National Bonus Series takes over Senoia Speedway in Georgia for their Showdown at Senioa.

10) Rodney Cook Classic at Ace (NC) – The Rodney Cook Classic in on schedule for this weekend after its original date earlier in the month was rained out. One of the few remaining “big” races on the schedule for Late Model Stock Cars as one lucky driver will take home $10,000.

