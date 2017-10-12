10 to Attend: Short Track Racing Events This Weekend

1. Sunoco World Series at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT) – A busy weekend is on the horizon in Thompson, Connecticut with 18 divisions competing over the course of three days at the Sunoco World Series. The annual event is headlined by the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale on Sunday, but also features the Valenti Modified Racing Series, American-Canadian Tour, Granite State Pro Stock Series, ISMA Supermodifieds, NEMA Midgets, Northeast Mini Stock Tour, Pro 4 Modifieds and the Street Stock Showdown Series.

2. Bahama Brackets at Rockford Speedway (IL) – It’s time for the 26th Annual Bahama Brackets Nationals at Rockford Speedway in Illinois. The annual event is one of the most unique short track racing events in the country. Both asphalt and dirt cars will compete in bracket-style racing on Saturday night before Sunday’s feature events.

3. PASS No. Finale at Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) – The Pro All Stars Series (PASS) North returns to Oxford Plains Speedway this weekend to close out their season. A tight points battle between Travis Benjamin and Glen Luce will be decided on this weekend with only one driver being victorious.

4. CARS Tour Finale at South Boston Speedway (VA) – It’s the final event of the season for the CARS Tour as Super Late Model and Late Model Stock drivers head to South Boston Speedway. Entering the weekend, championship battles are close in both divisions as Josh Berry battles with rookie Layne Riggs for the LMSC title and Brandon Setzer duels with Kyle Busch Motorsport’s Cole Rouse for the SLM title.

5. Hart To Heart 100 at New Smyrna Speedway (FL) – Super Late Models take to the Florida-based New Smyrna Speedway for the Hart to Heart Breast Cancer Awareness race. One hundred laps of Super Late Model is on tap for Saturday evening and fans can keep up with all the action on Speed51.com’s Trackside Now coverage of the event.

6. Super DIRTcar Series at Brockville Speedway (ONT) – With the championship battle heating up, the Super DIRTcar Series rolls across the border into Canada for the Fall Nationals race at Brockville Ontario Speedway.

7. Pacific Challenge Series Finale at All American Speedway (CA) – The touring Late Model series heads to All American Speedway to wrap up their season. John Moore leads the Pacific Challenge Series points into the weekend over Mike Beeler and Moore’s son Cole Moore who runs third in points.

8. NASCAR K&N West at All American Speedway (CA) – With only two more races left in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West season, the battle continues to heat up as they roll into All American Speedway to beat and bang fenders on the tight short track. Todd Gilliland looks for back-to-back championships over his teammate Chris Eggleston, who is also looking for his second K&N West championship.

9. Bigley Memorial 128 in 4-17 Southern Speedway (FL) – The Sunshine State Challenge Series takes on 4-17 Southern Speedway with its Super Late Model drivers. The drivers honor Bill Bigley, Sr. in the Bigley Memorial race as they run the specific number of 128 laps in the feature event Saturday.

10. King of the Carolinas at Carolina Speedway (NC) – It’s a weekend full of Late Model racing at Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, North Carolina for the King of the Carolina’s event. The Carolina Clash Super Late Model Series slings some dirt alongside the SECA Late Model Bonus Series.

