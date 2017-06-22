10 to Attend: Short Track Racing Events This Weekend

The race season is now in full-swing all over the country as we have reached the peak of racing season. Plenty of races are taking place in every corner of the country with Late Models and Modified hit both the dirt and asphalt. Here is our “10 to Attend” for races you should hit this weekend:

Redbud 400 – Anderson Speedway (IN) – One of the biggest races on the ARCA/CRA Super Series takes place this weekend and its 400 laps in distance. It’s one of the most prestigious races in the Midwest as some of the top Super Late Model racers in the country battle on the tough 1/4-mile of Anderson Speedway. Dalton Armstrong is looking to go back-to-back in Redbud wins while Johnny VanDoorn is looking for his second career Redbud win as well.

Open Wheel Wednesday –Seekonk Speedway (MA) – When you’re feeling the ‘hump-day’ struggle mid-way through the week, Seekonk Speedway has you covered with their Open Wheel Wednesday show. The Tri-Track Open Modified Series will be in attendance with the Modified stars battling for the $10,000 top prize. In addition, the NEMA Midgets will be competing in the annual Boston Louie Seymour Memorial.

Brett Hearn’s Big Show 9 –Albany-Saratoga Speedway (NY) – If you didn’t get enough racing over the weekend, the Super DIRTcar series is in New York at Albany-Saratoga Speedway for a Tuesday night show. A 100-lap feature event for Brett Hearn’s Big Show 9 assures fans a nail-biting show.

Granite State Pro Stock Series- Seekonk Speedway (MA) – For the first time in series history, the Granite State Pro Stock Series heads to Massachusetts and takes on Seekonk Speedway. Race number four for the season brings 100 laps of action for the GSPSS. A field of nearly 30 Pro Stocks/Super Late Models is expected to be in attendance.

Garden State Classic –Wall Stadium (NJ) – It’s one of the biggest races of the year at the Jersey Shore 3/8-mile paved oval. The Garden State Classic brings in the fans and drivers from all over the state. The Wall Stadium Modifieds battle it out for 125 laps this Saturday evening.

Pro All Star Series North- Lee USA Speedway (NH) – Friday night, the PASS North Super Late Models takes over Lee Speedway for their ninth race of the season. Boasting some of the most competitive and talented Super Late Model drivers in the Northeast, the drivers will battle it out for 150 laps.

CARS Tour – Orange County Speedway (NC) – The Super Late Models and Late Model Stocks of the CARS Tour return to Orange County Speedway after coming off a combined event with the Southern Super Series. LMSC driver Josh Berry is looking to make it two in a row in Late Model Stock wins and TRD driver Gracie Trotter is making her SLM debut.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour- Riverhead Raceway (NY) – The NWMT heads to one of the smallest tracks on their traveling circuits as they go to the tricky 1/4-mile bullring on Long Island. With the regulars on the circuit already entered, the event draws the entries of some of the locals looking to capture a win in NASCAR’s premier Modified Touring Series.

Firecracker 100 – Lernerville Speedway (PA) –

The World of Outlaw Late Models head to Pennsylvania for 100 laps of action. The Friday night show is the perfect way to kick the weekend off with some dirt action and the race will be streamed on a live broadcast through DirtonDirt.com for those who can’t attend.

Summer Nationals- Multiple Tracks – The DIRTcar Summer Nationals is in full swing as the Modifieds and Late Models are on a busy schedule. They start their weekend off at Tri-City Speedway in Illinois on Friday evening and then make the trip Saturday to Fairbury American Legion Speedway which is also in Illinois. They top the weekend off at Tri-State Speedway in Indiana on Sunday evening.

BONUS – ARCA – Madison International Speedway (WI) –

After coming off the large track at Michigan, the ARCA Racing Series heads back to their roots of short track racing looking to see another possible first-time winner.

Related Posts

« VIDEO: Millbridge Speedway (NC) Intermediate Outlaw Karts Feature VIDEO: Millbridge Speedway (NC) Open Outlaw Karts Feature »