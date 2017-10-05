10 to Attend: Short Track Races This Weekend Across America

Super DIRT Week in at Oswego Speedway (NY) – One of the biggest weeks in Big Block Modified racing is upon us as it is Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway in upstate New York. It’s the second year in a row that the Steel Palace takes on the dirt to invite the biggest and baddest Big Block drivers in the country.

Oktoberfest at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway (WI) – Everyone says that “Fest is best” as Super Late Model drivers head to Oktoberfest at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in Wisconsin. Four nights of racing starting Thursday night and going into Sunday evening as all the racing action can be watched on Speed51.coms pay-per-view broadcast. You can purchase each individual night or all four nights for the one price of $89.99 by clicking here.

ARCA/CRA Super Series Winchester 400 at Winchester Speedway (IN) – With big race season now in swing the Winchester 400 has come around as teams prepare to battle on the high banks of Winchester Speedway. Everyone wants to win there including the Pro Late Model drivers on Friday for their event and the featured 400 laps for the Supers on Sunday. The Winchester 400 is also available for pay-per-view purchase on Speed51.com’s video network and is available here.

Short Track Super Series SuperNationals 10 at Afton Motorsports Park (NY) – It’s the “Working Man’s Race” at Afton Motorsports Park for the Short Track Super Series on Saturday night. If you can’t make it to Afton for all the action you can tune into Speed51’s pay-per-view broadcast of the race available for purchase here.

Pittsburgher 100 at Imperial (PA) – It’s the 29th Annual Pittsburgher 100 at Pennsylvania Motor Speedway and it’s bigger than ever. Qualifying is on Friday evening with the race on Saturday featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series offering $20,000 to win.

DAV Fall Classic at Seekonk (MA) – Pro Stocks roll into Seekonk Speedway for the DAV Fall Classic to honor the late D. Anthony Venditti who was the founder of the Cement Palace. Many drivers will flock to Seekonk as the season up North starts to wind down.

Rodney Cook Classic at Ace Speedway (NC) – Late Model Stocks take to Ace Speedway for the Rodney Cook Classic for a payout of $10,000, making it one of the biggest races remaining in the season for Late Model Stock drivers.

Short Track Shootout at Madera Speedway (CA) – Late Model and Modified Drivers roll into Madera, California and head over to the short track of Madera Speedway for a chance at a $10,000 pay out. One of the biggest races of the season for the track takes place this weekend as drivers from all over the West head to California for a chance to “shootout.”

Challenge Cup XLII in Dacono (CO) – It’s the 43rd running of the Challenge Cup at Colorado National Speedway as the season comes to an end. Super Late Models, Grand American Modifieds, Super Stocks, and Legends all line the feature events as well as trick-or-treating for the kids in attendance.

Spooktacular at Southern National Motorsports Park (NC) – Twin Pro Late Model races roll into Southern National Motorsports Park in Kenly, NC for their Spooktacular event. Casey Roderick is making the haul up from Georgia to see if he can continue his hot streak and pick up twin wins in his debut at SNMP.

-By Speed51 Staff

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/Mojo Photos

