10 to Attend: Short Track Races Around the United States

With May just beginning, many tracks in the northern parts of America are finally kicking off their weekly racing programs this weekend. In addition to the weekly programs getting underway, many touring series are also in action, making this weekend a very busy one in the world of Short Track Racing. We’ve picked 10 events that we think you should try to get to in this week’s 10 to Attend.

ARCA Midwest Tour Joe Shear Classic at Madison Int’l Speedway (WI) – The Joe Shear Classic at Madison is one of the biggest races in the Midwest, and it is now a 200-lap race that will take place on Sunday afternoon. Three-time series champion Ty Majeski is the defending winner.

PASS North at Star Speedway (NH) – The northern Super Late Models of the Pro All-Stars Series take on the tight bullring of Star Speedway in Epping, New Hampshire on Saturday evening. Mike Hopkins is the defending winner of this race.

ARCA/CRA Super Series at Anderson Speedway (IN) – The ARCA/CRA Super Series heads to the high-banked quarter-mile of Anderson Speedway, the home of the Little 500 and Redbud 400, on Saturday night for a 125-lap race. Reigning series champion Cody Coughlin is the defending winner of this race.

PASS South at Caraway Speedway (NC) – The southern division of the Pro All-Stars Series will race on Friday night at the 4/10-mile oval of Caraway Speedway in Sophia, North Carolina. It is the only visit to Caraway Speedway for PASS South. Matt Craig took the victory in this race last year on his way to the series championship.

Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Tour at Chemung Speedrome (NY) – The RoC Modifieds are back in action for the second straight week after a thrilling season-opener last weekend. The tour will take on New York’s Chemung Speedrome on Saturday. The last time the series raced at Chemung it was Patrick Emerling claiming the win en route to his series championship.

CARS Tour Doubleheader at Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) – The doubleheader is back for the CARS Tour. Both divisions will race two features of 75 laps on Saturday night at the historic oval. This is the first time the doubleheader format will be used at Hickory. It made its debut at Dominion Raceway (VA) last month.

NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Season Opener at Riverhead Raceway (NY) – The 67th year of racing at Riverhead Raceway opens on Saturday night with seven divisions on the card as well as a demolition derby.

American-Canadian Tour at Devil’s Bowl Speedway (VT) – The ACT Late Models are back in action on Sunday for the Spring Green 117. Nick Sweet took the checkered flag the last time the series visited Devil’s Bowl in 2016.

NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Doubleheader at South Boston Speedway (VA) – The young guns of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East are heading to the newly repaved South Boston Speedway on Saturday to run double features for the first time.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Ralph Latham Memorial at Florence Speedway (KY) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series returns to Kentucky’s Florence Speedway on Saturday night for the 31st Annual Ralph Latham Memorial. Series champion Scott Bloomquist took the victory last season.

-Text by Speed51 Staff. Photo Credit: Speed51.com photo

Related Posts

« VIDEO: Speed51 Breaks Down the Top-10 Females in the #51Draft