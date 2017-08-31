10 to Attend: Short Track Races Across America This Weekend

“Big Race” season is right around the corner as teams flock to tracks to prepare for races such as the All American 400 and Winchester 400. This weekend is jam packed with Super Late Model racing as well as modified and dirt racing across the country to satisfy the need for speed on Labor Day Weekend. Here is our list of the 10 races to attend this weekend.

World Stock Car Festival at Winchester Speedway (IN) – The ARCA/CRA Super Series, JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour, CRA Late Model Sportsman, CRA Street Stocks, Thunder Roadsters and the Vores Compact Touring Series are all on track on the 37-degrees of banking on Sunday and Monday.

West Coast SLM Civil War at Rocky Mountain Raceway (UT) – The two biggest Super Late Model Tours of the West Coast will collide at Rocky Mountain Raceways this weekend. The West Coast’s best of the SRL Southwest Tour take on the top drivers of the North West Super Late Model Tour for the SLM Civil War Saturday night.

Bud Classic Weekend at Oswego Speedway (NY) – NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, ISMA and Bud Classic 200 – The place to be this weekend for some Modified action is Oswego Speedway. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will take on race No. 13 of the season and the ISMA Supermodifieds run their 60-lap Super Nationals.

Southern Super Series at Crisp Motorsports Park (GA) – With two races remaining on the Southern Super Series schedule, the points battle is heating up. Only eleven points stand between points leader Stephen Nasse and Chandler Smith as they head to Cordele, GA this weekend.

ARCA Midwest Tour at Dells Raceway Park (WI) – The ARCA Midwest Tour returns to the Dells Raceway Park for race No. 9 of the season where 101 laps of side by side action is on the schedule for Saturday night.

Labor Day Classic (ACT) at Thunder Road (VT) – The ACT Tour rounds off Labor Day weekend with the Labor Day Classic at Thunder Road. The Sunday evening event is the perfect opportunity to end the weekend with 200 laps of Late Model racing.

Wade Decker Memorial at Thunder Mountain (NY) – Originally scheduled for July 23rd, the Wade Decker Memorial has been moved to this Sunday evening where the Dirt Modifieds will sling a little mud on a Sunday evening at Thunder Mountain Speedway.

Hillbilly Hundred at Tyler County Speedway (WV) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series invades West Virginia for the 49th Annual running for the Hillbilly Hundred at Tyler County Speedway.

Super DIRTcar Series Labor Day Special at Weedsport Speedway (NY) – If you don’t have plans for Labor Day then head to Weedsport Speedway for the Super DIRTcar Series Labor Day Special race for 100 laps of racing on Monday evening.

Bobby Isaac Memorial at Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) – One of the biggest Late Model Stock Car events at Hickory Motor Speedway is this weekend as LMSC drivers battle it out for 150 laps in the Bobby Isaac Memorial race on Saturday night.

Bonus – SpeedWeekend at Speedway 660 (NB) – The Pro Stocks will take on Speedway 660 for a 250-lap show paying out $15,000 to the winner. It’s considered one of the biggest races of the year in the Maritime region.

Related Posts

« Tight Southern Super Series Points Battle Heads to Georgia Speed Central: Mr. Dirt Track USA at Lebanon Valley (NY) »