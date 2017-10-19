LOG IN
10 to Attend: Short Track Races Across America

October 19, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Cars, Dirt Modifieds, Late Models, Modifieds, Other Cars, Region - Midwest, Region - Northeast, Region - Southeast, Region - West, Top Stories

Big race season rolls on this weekend with multiple touring series crowning their champions. We did our best to tell you where the big shows are this weekend in our “10 to Attend.”

 

Dirt Track World Championship in Portsmouth (OH) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series head to Portsmouth, Ohio this weekend where the best of the best battle it out for one of the biggest paychecks of the season and the season championship. $100,000 is up for grabs to the driver who gets the job done this Saturday evening.

 

 

Eastern States 200 at Middletown (NY) – The Big Block Modifieds will rumble into New York’s Orange County for the Eastern States 200. There is on-track action at Orange County Fairgrounds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday giving fans three days to catch dirt Modifieds.

 

 

Fall Classic at Las Vegas (NV) – The biggest Super Late Model show of the season for the Las Vegas Bullring is finally here. Late model drivers from all over the west head to the outskirts of “Sin City” to try their hand at the grand prize at the $10,000 pay day. California’s Jeremy Doss looks for another Fall Classic win making the tow from California.

 

 

PASS South / SMRS Finales in Rougemont (NC) – The Pro All Stars Series heads to the lightning-fast Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, North Carolina on Saturday night for 150 laps of action. The Southern Modified Racing Series (SMRS) will join the PASS Supers on the card for 75 laps of action as they crown a champion.

 

 

MTS / GSPS Finales in Waterford, (CT) – A pair of season finales is happening at the New London – Waterford Speedbowl in Conneticut. The Modified Touring Series will crown their champion along side some late model racing with the Granite State Pro Stock Series on Saturday evening.

 

 

STSS Final in Middletown, (NY) – The Short Track Super Series wraps up their season before the weekend even starts. The perfect way to kick the weekend off is with a little dirt-slinging action on Thursday evening at Middletown for the STSS season finale. They kick off four full days of racing at the Orange County Fairgrounds.

 

 

Fall Brawl at Hickory, (NC) – Late Model Stock Cars take over Hickory Motor Speedway this weekend for the annual Fall Brawl. Racing starts at 7pm on Saturday evening and will end the night with 200 laps of late model action around one of America’s most historic short tracks.

 

 

Long John 117 at Unity (ME) – After being gone for some time, Unity Raceway is back on the map and hosting the Long John 117 this weekend. $2,500 is up for grabs in both their Late Model Stock division as well as their street stocks. There is also a 50-lap open competition Mini Stock/Four-cylinder race this Saturday night at Unity.

 

 

American Racer 100 at Perry (NY) – With plenty of dirt modified action throughout the weekend there is also a lot of asphalt modified action for those who prefer to keep their shoes a little cleaner. The American Racer 100 is this Saturday at Wyoming County Raceway in New York.

 

 

King of the Green at Evergreen (PA) – Another opportunity for some Modified action up north as the King of the Greens takes place at Evergreen Raceway Park. $4,000 is up for grabs to the winner of the Tour-type Modified feature.

