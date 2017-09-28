10 to Attend: Short Track Races Across America

Fall is finally here even though the weather may argue differently. With fall, comes some of the biggest races of the season and that all kicks off this weekend. Drivers from all over the country are fighting to crowned a champion or take home the win in a big race marking their name as a “top dog.” Here are our ten races to attend this weekend at short tracks across America.

Race of Champions at Lake Erie (PA) – One of the grandest prizes in Modified racing is this Saturday night at Lake Erie Speedway in Pennsylvania with the 67th Race of Champions. With 250 laps of actions slated for the feature event, fans who cannot make it can catch the entire race on Speed51.coms pay-per-view broadcast of the race which can be purchased here.

All American 400 at Nashville (TN) – It’s the biggest race of the season at The Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville and the race that officially kicks off Late Model “big race season.” Super Late Model drivers from all over are bringing their best for the 400 lap feature event this Sunday in hopes of bringing home the shiny guitar.

Milk Bowl at Thunder Road (VT) – While most drivers look forward to the thought of loading up a large trophy after winning a big race, the Late Model drivers that are headed to Barre, Vermont are all battling for a chance to plant a big kiss on a cow. It’s a tradition at the prestigious Milk Bowl- fans who can’t make the race can watch all the action on Speed51.com’s pay-per-view broadcast of the race available for purchase here.

National Short Track Championships at Rockford (IL) – There is plenty of Late Model action all across the country this weekend including three days’ worth at Rockford Speedway in Illinois in the National Short Track Championships. Friday it’s the Warrior Late Models, Saturday features the Big 8 Series, and a 200 lap Super Late Model finale Sunday around the tight high-banked ¼ mile asphalt oval.

Fall Final at Stafford (CT) – As the weather starts to get cooler in the Northeast it means falls is right around the corner and local short track’s seasons are winding down. Stafford Motor Speedway brings in the “big dogs” of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Sunday for the Fall Final.

Super Shoe Nationals at Kalamazoo (MI) – The festivities of the Super Shoe Nationals started on Sunday the 24th and continue all week into this weekend for the 31st Annual Super Shoe race. A compilation of V8 cars and interesting races including the “Jason’s 2nd Annual Toilet Bowl Race” are all on schedule for the weekend at Kalamazoo Speedway.

Fall Classic at Yakima (WA) – One of the biggest Super Late Model shows rolls into Yakima Speedway in Washington this weekend. The hard hitters of the Riddle brothers are on the pre-entry list as well as a trio of girl power lead by Brittney Zamora who’s hot off her NWSLM Championship.

Dirty Jersey Shootout at Bridgeport (NJ) – The Short Track Super Series (South) makes their way to the fast Bridgeport Speedway this Saturday for penultimate race of 2017, the annual Dirty Jersey Shootout.

LOLMDS Georgia Doubleheader (GA) – Its two nights of dirt slinging action this weekend for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. They start the weekend off by taking on Dixie Speedway Saturday night and making their way to Rome Speedway on Sunday evening to end the weekend.

SRL Southwest Tour at Tucson (AZ) – The Spears SRL Southwest Tour heads to the state of Arizona to Tucson Speedway. The tour is winding down their season and adding the flat and abrasive surface of Tucson that allows three wide racing could add an interesting twist to the series points battle.

