10 to Attend: Short Track Races Across America

Big race season is now among us as the late model stock drivers kick the season off with the first race under the lights at Martinsville. Other drivers across the country are rounding up season and looking for championships or just looking for that extra win to carry them into the big races of year. We have compiled ten races that we think you can’t miss this weekend.

Valley Star Credit Union 300 at Martinsville (VA) – The biggest race of the season for Late Model Stock drivers is now upon us as drivers head to the paperclip of Martinsville Speedway this weekend. For the first time ever, cars will race under the new LED lights installed for a Saturday night battle under the lights. This race is a can’t miss for both drivers and fans alike.

Four Crown Nationals at Eldora (OH) – Big weekend in dirt as well as the Four Crown Nationals takes place at Eldora Speedway. Plenty of dirt slinging action over the weekend with the Allstar Sprints, USAC Midgets, USAC Sprints, and USAC Silver Crown.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour/ ACT at New Hampshire (NH) – Ground Pounding actions rolls into New Hampshire with the big boys of NASCAR. The NWMT holds race #15 of the season and with the points coming down to a close battle the action is sure to heat up. The ACT is also there for their 50 lap invitational race.

Southern Super Series in Pensacola (FL) – The Southern Super Series wraps its season up this weekend at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida. Its come down to Stephen Nasse and Chandler Smith battling down to the wire for their first championships. Along side the SSS, the PLM’s will also be there as Roderick looks for yet another win in his PLM at Five Flags Speedway and to walk away with the Championship.

U.S. Open at Lancaster (NY) – If you didn’t get enough modified action in on Saturday night at New Hampshire then the RoC Modified tour is sure to end the weekend the right way for you and they host the U.S. Open at Lancaster Speedway on Sunday in New York.

Fall Brawl at Lucas Oil Raceway (OH) – The late model action takes place at Lucas Oil Raceway where the JEGS/CRA All-stars headline the Sunday evening race. Also in attendance are the CRA Late Model Sportsman, CRA Street Stocks, Top Speed Modifieds, and the Vore’s Compact Touring Series.

PASS North at White Mountain (NH) – Right up the road from New Hampshire Motor Speedway sits White Mountain Motorsports Park where the Super Late Models of PASS North will hit the track for race #16 and 150 laps of SLM action.

Thunderstruck 93 at Elko (MN) – Elko Speedway in Minnesota will be hosting the ARCA Midwest this weekend for their Thunderstruck 93. Also the Big 8 Late Model Series has their Thunderstruck 58 alongside the ARCA Midwest.

Main Event XXX at Sandusky (OH) – On Sunday evening the Main Event Racing Series rolls into Ohio to Sandusky Speedway for the Main Event XXX race.

TUNDRA at the Dells (WI) – Super late model racing returns to the Dells Raceway Park in Wisconsin for the season finale of the TUNDRA series. Dalton Zehr has a significant lead over rookie John Beale going into the season finale.

