10 to Attend: Short Track Races Across America

The race season is now in full-swing all over the country as we have reached the peak of racing season. Plenty of races are taking place in every corner of the country with Late Models and Modified hit both the dirt and asphalt. Here is our “10 to Attend” for races you should hit this weekend:

Money in the Bank 150- Berlin Raceway Park (MI) -Super Late Models take over Berlin for a race boasting a $20,000 payout to whoever finds their way to victory lane Monday evening. The strategically scheduled race follows up the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway and has attracted the attention of drivers like Kyle Busch and Erik Jones who have both filed entries for the race.

DIRTCar Summer Nationals- LaSalle Speedway (IL)- DIRTCar Summer Nationals kicks off this weekend at LaSalle Speedway as the series showcases both the UMP Dirt Modifieds and Late Models as Nick Hoffman and Bobby Pierce look to defend their championship titles.

ARCA Midwest Tour- Gateway Motorsports Park (IL) –The Super Late Models of the ARCA Midwest Tour take to the 1.25 mile paved oval to showcase one of the fastest Super Late Model races in the country. The Super Late Models will share the facility with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Spud 150- Magic Valley Speedway (ID) -Given the name “Spud 150” is only appropriate as one of the biggest Super Late Model races in the ‘Potato State’ of Idaho takes place this Saturday night. SLM Drivers from all over the northwest and west coast make their way to Southern Idaho to take their shot at winning the inaugural Spud 150 at Magic Valley Speedway including California hotshoe Jeremy Doss.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series- Magnolia Motor Speedway (MS)- The LOLMDS heads to Magnolia for the “Clash at the Mag.” This race is one of the more prestigious races on the schedule for the series as it posts one of the higher paying purses.

PASS North- Speedway 95 (ME) – One of the toughest and stout super late model fields invades Maine as they take over Speedway 95 for a stop on their busy schedule. The Sunday evening race is sure to create lots of action as drivers and teams race at one of the stops leading up to the famed Oxford 250.

RoC Asphalt Modified Tour- Jennerstown Speedway (PA) -The RoC Modifieds head to Jennerstown for the first time so far this season. Matt Hirschman won the last RoC Mod race and is looking to make it two in a row.

Flip Merwin Memorial- State Park Speedway (WI)– This race is a sentimental one to many racers in the midwest and has drivers racing in honor of late Flip Merwin. This race is also one of the races on the Summer Thunder TV tour and will be available for Speed51.com Video Network subscribers to watch on Speed51.com

JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour – Salem Speedway (IN) / Show Me the Money Series- Montgomery (AL) – Tied for ninth are two of the biggest Pro Late Model events taking place this weekend. Both events boast a healthy field and are sure to put on a great show with some of the best up-and-coming drivers in the sport.

Modified Touring Series- Riverhead Raceway (NY)- The first-year series takes to Long Island’s only remaining race track with the ground-pounders. Some of the best Modified drivers in the North East will battle it out around the tight ¼-mile bullring.

-By Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @HannahNewhouse

