10 to Attend: Short Races Across America This Weekend

Temperatures are beginning to cool all across the country, but the big races are just starting to heat up. We’ve put together our list of the top 10 races throughout the weekend that a short track racing fan should try to hit in this weekend’s 10 to Attend.

Dirt Late Model World 100 at Eldora Speedway (OH) – It’s the one of the biggest shows of the year for the Dirt Late Models. It’s the World 100 at Eldora Speedway.

Alabama 200 at Montgomery Motor Speedway (AL) – Now a Pro Late Model race, drivers head to Alabama this weekend to go hunting for the famous hand-carved bear trophy up for grabs. Can Casey Roderick keep his hot streak going at Montgomery or can someone else top the Georgia driver?

Star Classic at Star Speedway (NH) – The Granite State Pro Stock Series rolls into Star Speedway where Oxford 250 Champion Curtis Gerry will make his GSPSS debut. Along side the GSPSS will be the ISMA Supermodifieds assuring some ‘can’t miss’ racing action.

#TheWatch at Irwindale Speedway & Myrtle Beach (CA & SC) – The NASCAR Whelen All-American Series national points chase is heating up as the weeks wind down. Last weekend only one point separated leader Lee Pulliam, who is looking for his fourth national title, and rookie Trevor Huddleston. Huddleston will be racing at Irwindale Speedway (CA) in twin races while Pulliam plans on making the early week trip to Dominion Raceway (VA) and then to Myrtle Beach (SC) on Saturday.

Super DIRTcar Series with Canadian Doubleheader (QC, CAN) – The Super DIRTcar Series makes a trip to race with our friends north of the border this weekend. Friday night they are at Autodrome Grandby (QC) for the Quebec 100 before they head to Le RPM(QC) on Sunday for the Race Mania 12 which is also 100 laps.

ARCA Racing Series at Salem Speedway (IN) – The ARCA Sioux Chief Short Track Challenge finale is this weekend at Salem Speedway. This is the race where the series wraps up the inner-points system of all the short tracks they have run throughout the season as they take to the Indiana Short Track.

Modified Touring Series & NEMA Lites at New London-Waterford (CT) – It’s a double-header this weekend at New London–Waterford Speedbowl with lots of open wheel action. Both the Modified Touring Series and the NEMA Lites hit the Connecticut short-track.

Jeff Russell Road To Recovery 100 at Meridian Speedway (ID) – The Jeff Russell Road to Recovery returns to Meridian Speedway as racers, fans, and officials all gather together to race in an effort to help former Super Modified driver Jeff Russell. Super Late Models and Modifieds headline the show and ticket proceeds as well as raffles will help in Russell’s recovery efforts from a wreck in 2010 with left him needing physical and speech therapy.

JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour at Owosso Speedway (MI) – The Pro Late Models head into Owosso Speedway for race #10 of the season. With the season winding down for the touring PLM division young gun Carson Hocevar looks for another win to end the season with a bang.

Season Finale at Southern National Motorsports Park (NC) – The local divisions wrap up their season on Sunday evening as they battle it out for multiple different track championships.

-Photo Credit: DIRTcar photo

Related Posts

« Eye on the Storm: Hurricane Irma Weekend Racing Update